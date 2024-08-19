Clovis seeks young leaders for Youth Commission

August 15, 2024 — The City of Clovis is actively seeking motivated and passionate high school students to join its Youth Commission. Established in October 2023, the Commission offers a unique opportunity for young residents to contribute directly to their community’s growth and development.

“We believe that our youth are the future of Clovis,” said Chad McCollum, Economic Development, Housing and Communications Director. “By involving them in the decision-making process, we’re empowering the next generation to shape the city they call home.”

The Youth Commission is comprised of up to 21 high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors who will meet monthly from October 2024 through April 2025. Commission members will gain invaluable experience in local government, develop leadership skills, and collaborate with city officials on a variety of projects.

“We want to foster a sense of civic engagement and responsibility among our young people,” McCollum added. “The Youth Commission is a platform for them to learn about the challenges and opportunities facing our community and to propose innovative solutions.”

The City Council recognized the need to create a formal avenue for young people to contribute to the development and progress of the community, which led to the approval of the establishment of a Youth Commission.

“A Youth Commission is a proactive step towards promoting civic engagement among the youth and fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility in shaping the City’s future,” McCollum said.

To qualify for the Youth Commission, applicants must be high school sophomores, juniors, or seniors who reside within the city limits of Clovis. Selected members will be expected to attend monthly meetings, participate in city events, and contribute to a commission-led project that benefits the Clovis community.

“Expectations include meeting monthly to set and accomplish goals outlined by the Youth Commission, Clovis City Council, and City staff, represent Clovis youth at designated City events and activities, plan and execute a project benefitting the youth of Clovis, and present to the Clovis City Council annually,” McCollum said.

The application process is now open and will continue until September 6, 2024. Interested students can obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, located at 1033 Fifth Street, Clovis, CA 93612, or download it from the city’s website. Completed applications can be submitted in person, by mail, or via email to CityClerk@cityofclovis.com.

For more information about the Clovis Youth Commission or the application process, please contact the City Clerk’s office at (559) 349-6300.

The Clovis Youth Commission is a city-sponsored program designed to provide a platform for young people to actively participate in local government. Through mentorship, leadership development, and community engagement, the Commission aims to cultivate the next generation of civic leaders. The City of Clovis encourages all eligible high school students to apply for the Youth Commission. This is an extraordinary opportunity to make a positive impact on the community and gain valuable experience for future endeavors.