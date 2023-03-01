Clovis Schools compete in multiple Playoff Rounds

March 1, 2023: A number of playoff caliber teams within Clovis Unified played this past Tuesday in Round 1 of State Championship Tournaments.

Rankings have been distributed and labeled by the CIF in terms of Regional and State Division Rankings. The teams are as follows:

Soccer

#2 Clovis North Boys Soccer won by a score of 2-0 against #7 Vintage High School out of Napa. They will play in the Regional Semifinal this Thursday at 5 PM, again on the Clovis East High School field.

#4 Clovis North Girls Soccer lost to #5 ranked Menlo-Atherton 1-0.

Girls Basketball

#3 Ranked Clovis West Girls Basketball will play in the Open Division against #2 Archbishop Mitty on Saturday March 4th. The Golden Eagles will travel to the hosted event by the Archbishop Mitty Monarchs of San Jose.

#5 Clovis Girls Basketball beat #12 Vanden 73-71 on Tuesday in dramatic fashion, after a late three pointer from Devin Miller put the Cougars on top. Clovis plays #4 Cardinal Newman in Larkfield-Wikiup on Thursday in round 2 of the Division I state playoffs.

#9 Buchanan Girls Basketball lost by a score of 70-44 to #8 Bishop O’Dowd

In Division III, #12 Clovis East lost 62-60 on yet another last second three point shot to give the lead and ultimately the win to #5 Granada.

Boys Basketball

In Division I, #1 ranked Clovis West Boys Basketball won against #16 St. Ignatius College Prep by a score of 78-73. The Golden Eagle boys will play the #9 ranked Granada Boys of DIvision 1 on March 2nd at the Clovis West gymnasium. The game starts at 7 PM.

Also in Division 1, #7 Clovis North lost in a tight contest, 63-59 to #10 San Ramon Valley.

This concludes many of Tuesday’s contests and precedes the upcoming round two of state and regional playoffs for many Clovis teams