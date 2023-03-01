Clovis Schools compete in multiple Playoff Rounds

By
J.T. Gomez
-
Clovis West Girls Basketball Coach Craig Campbell vocalizes to his team after winning the Valley Championship on Saturday. (Photo JT Gomez, Clovis Roundup)

March 1, 2023: A number of playoff caliber teams within Clovis Unified played this past Tuesday in Round 1 of State Championship Tournaments.

Rankings have been distributed and labeled by the CIF in terms of Regional and State Division Rankings. The teams are as follows:

Soccer

#2 Clovis North Boys Soccer won by a score of 2-0 against #7 Vintage High School out of Napa. They will play in the Regional Semifinal this Thursday at 5 PM, again on the Clovis East High School field.

#4 Clovis North Girls Soccer lost to #5 ranked Menlo-Atherton 1-0.

Girls Basketball

#3 Ranked Clovis West Girls Basketball will play in the Open Division against #2 Archbishop Mitty on Saturday March 4th. The Golden Eagles will travel to the  hosted event by the Archbishop Mitty Monarchs of San Jose.

#5 Clovis Girls Basketball beat #12 Vanden 73-71 on Tuesday in dramatic fashion, after a late three pointer from Devin Miller put the Cougars on top. Clovis plays #4 Cardinal Newman in Larkfield-Wikiup on Thursday in round 2 of the Division I state playoffs.

#9 Buchanan Girls Basketball lost by a score of 70-44 to #8 Bishop O’Dowd

In Division III, #12 Clovis East lost 62-60 on yet another last second three point shot to give the lead and ultimately the win to #5 Granada.

Boys Basketball

In Division I, #1 ranked Clovis West Boys Basketball won against #16 St. Ignatius College Prep by a score of 78-73. The Golden Eagle boys will play the #9 ranked Granada Boys of DIvision 1 on March 2nd at the Clovis West gymnasium. The game starts at 7 PM.

Also in Division 1, #7 Clovis North lost in a tight contest, 63-59 to #10 San Ramon Valley.

This concludes many of Tuesday’s contests and precedes the upcoming round two of state and regional playoffs for many Clovis teams

J.T. Gomez
JT is a recent college grad with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication. He is mainly interested in sports and entertainment but covers a wide array of subjects. He currently writes for the Fresno State Baseball Dugout Club. JT looks forward to continuing his career at the Clovis Roundup and is excited to be working closely with a community that is very proud of its people.