Clovis Roundup’s Sports Week in Review

Clovis

The boys and girls Cougars basketball teams had good weeks. The boys put together a two-game win streak against Roosevelt and Steveston-London Secondary school to bring the team’s record to 7-4 on the season. The girls defeated Yosemite and San Joaquin Memorial to get to 7-4.

The Cougars boys soccer team split two games over the week with a 1-0 victory over Tulare Union and a 2-1 loss to Redwood to bring its record to 7-3-1. Clovis’ girls soccer team took down Madera South 2-0 and lost 2-0 to Redwood. The Cougars now sit with a 6-2-1 record.

Clovis North

In a light week of action for the Broncos’ boys basketball team, the team lost a close, 58-56 game against Monte Vista, the team’s only loss of the season. The girls basketball squad had a strong week as the Broncos placed third in the Nike Tournament of Champions that took place in Phoenix. The team has an 11-2 record.

The soccer teams fared relatively well. The boys defeated Paso Robles 3-0 on Friday and tied with Atascadero 3-3 Saturday. Now the team sits at 6-2-2. Clovis North’s girls soccer team also played the same teams the boys did, winning 3-1 against Paso Robles and 1-0 over Atascadero.

Clovis East

The Timberwolves boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker Saturday 63-62 to undefeated Broken Arrow High school in the championship game of the KSA Events Classic in Orlando, Florida. The girls lost to Roosevelt in the fifth-place game at the Dinuba-Orosi Holiday Classic. They sit at 3-10 on the season.

Clovis East’s soccer teams were up and down over the week. The boys fell to Sanger 2-1 Saturday, but defeated Liberty at home 4-0 Tuesday. In a light week of action, the girls took down Edison 3-2 on Friday.

Clovis West

Boys basketball for the Golden Eagles had a good weekend, defeating San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande. The team now possesses a 10-2 record. The 11-2 girls Golden Eagles basketball team finished 2-2 at the CresCom bank Invitational in Myrtle Beach, beating Myrtle Beach and Eagle’s Landing of Georgia while losing to Miami of Florida and St. Francis of Georgia.

The boys soccer team tied 2-2 with Redwood, while the girls team defeated Bullard 1-0 Friday, moving to 2-4-1.

Buchanan

The boys basketball team lost to San Joaquin Memorial Dec. 14, 48-31, while the girls team lost to Memorial 83-62 on Saturday to bring their record to 8-3.

The Bears’ boys soccer team split its two games over the week, with a victory over Bullard 1-0 and a 2-1 defeat to Memorial to bring their record to 8-4-5. The girls lost their two matches against Carondelet and St. Francis at the Tri Valley Classic in Sycamore.