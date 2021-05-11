Sports Clovis Roundup’s Player of the Week – May 3-8 By Gabriel Camarillo - May 10, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Who is Clovis' Top Player of the Week? *Clovis North: Ryan Maddox -- Softball. Pitched a complete game against state-ranked No. 20 Clovis, limiting the Cougars to one hit and striking out eight in a victory on May 7.Clovis East: Alex Righetti -- Baseball. Hit a walk-off RBI single to complete a 7th inning comeback against Clovis North on May 4.Clovis High: Alexandro Chavez -- Boys Soccer. Scored three goals last week, netting two goals in a 4-3 win over Buchanan on May 4 and then another in a 3-1 win over Clovis North on May 6.Clovis West: Nikki Tom -- Girls Basketball. Moved up to 4th on Clovis West’s all-time scoring list in an all-around performance at Buchanan -- 16 points, six steals, five rebounds and four assists in a win on May 7.Buchanan: Drew Smith -- Baseball. Accumulated five RBIs in a three-game sweep of Clovis last week. He had a 4-RBI performance on May 4 and hit a walk-off RBI single on May 6. Voting ends May 16, 2021. Winner will be announced Monday, May 17.MessageVote Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related