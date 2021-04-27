Sports Clovis Roundup’s Player of the Week: April 19-24 By Gabriel Camarillo - April 26, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Who is Clovis' Top Player of the Week? *Clovis West: Cole Anderson - Boys’ Basketball. Anderson broke Clovis West’s single-game scoring record with 51 points against Garces on Saturday. That included 13 three-pointers and nine consecutive threes in the third quarter.Clovis: Devin Miller - Girls Basketball. Miller scored a season-high 37 points, knocked down nine three-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds in the Cougars’ 71-28 win over Bullard on Thursday.Clovis East: Giana Quintanar - Softball. Quintanar hit a three-run home run and pitched five scoreless innings (one hit allowed) in the Timberwolves’ 11-0 win over El Diamante on Wednesday.Clovis North: AK Okereke - Boys Basketball. Okereke averaged 22.3 PPG over four games last week, including a 37-point performance in the Broncos’ 89-75 win over Bullard on Friday.Buchanan: Logan Nidy - Girls Soccer. Nidy scored three goals in two games last week for Buchanan, both wins for the Bears. She recorded a brace (two goals) in a 7-0 victory over Clovis West on Thursday.Voting ends May 2, 2021. Winner will be announced Monday, May 3.CommentVote Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related