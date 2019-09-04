Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – September 4, 2019
Clovis West Takes Control, Defeats Bullard 3-0
Whoever has control of the ball is in control of the game. It’s true for all sports, but undoubtedly so for girls volleyball. Clovis West...
Clovis Transit Free Rides Extended Through October
For customers using both Stageline and Round Up services, free rides have been extended after overwhelming support for the initiative. Since Clovis Transit offered free...
The Children’s Movement holds annual State of the Children Breakfast
Education hasn’t been one of Fresno County’s strongest points over the years. An alarming statistic is that more than 50 percent of students attending...
For the Fourth Consecutive Year, Fresno State is a Top 25 school in the...
Washington Monthly magazine announced on Monday that Fresno State placed No. 24 out of 395 public and private colleges on its annual list of...