Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – September 30, 2020
Soroptimist of Clovis Looking for Next Award Recipient
If you are a woman in need of financial help to boost your education, this news could be for you. Soroptimist of Clovis will provide...
State OKs Nail Salons for Indoor Operations
Effective immediately, California has approved for all nail salons to operate indoors with modifications regardless of tiers. With this announcement, Nail Salons can now join...
Church Pastor Pleads Guilty of Embezzling $2M
On September 18, 2020, a Clovis church's former executive pastor pleaded guilty to seven wire fraud charges of over $2 million. Sherman Smith, 74, the...
Fresno State Football is Back
Football is coming back to Bulldog Stadium in 2020. After postponing fall sports indefinitely on August 10, the Mountain West Conference reversed course Thursday night...