Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – September 2, 2020
How to Manage Large Medical Bills
If you’re looking at astronomical medical bills due to the coronavirus pandemic or another health emergency, you might feel a bit overwhelmed by the...
Wake Up Clovis Series Talk COVID-19
The Clovis Chamber of Commerce held another edition of their virtual series Wake Up Clovis on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 9 a.m. with special...
American Legion Post to Celebrate 100 years
Getting to 100 years of existence is no easy task, but the American Legion Cecil Cox Post 147 is just months away from celebrating...
County Advises Against Gatherings on Labor Day Weekend
As Labor Day weekend nears, Fresno County officials are reminding family and friends to celebrate safely by avoiding social gatherings in an ongoing effort...