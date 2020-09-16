Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – September 16, 2020
CUSD Board Discusses Creek Fire and Reopening of Schools
Clovis Unified held a board meeting on September 9. The meeting was also broadcasted on YouTube live to discuss current school events for Clovis...
Creek Fire: 175,000 Acres Burned, 365 Structures Destroyed
The Creek Fire has burned 175,893 acres in just six days with zero containment. The fire began last Friday evening on Sept. 4 in...
Creek Fire Burns 212,000 Acres, 10 Percent Contained
The Creek Fire continued to burn through the weekend and is now at 212,744 acres with 10 percent containment. There are 2,503 personnel working...
City Council Votes to Expand Sphere of Influence
The Clovis City Council met for the second time this month on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. One of the main items on the agenda...