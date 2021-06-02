Sports Clovis Roundup Player of the Week: May 23-29 By Gabriel Camarillo - June 1, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Who is Clovis' Top Player of the Week? *Clovis West: Carson Plumlee, Swim & Dive. Plumlee is the Central Section champion in the 100-yard butterfly, recording a Finals time of 50.69 at the Valley championships over the weekend.Clovis: Zander Lopez, Boys’ Soccer. Lopez scored two goals in a Central Section championship win over Central.Buchanan: Colby Hatton, Swim & Dive: Hatton set an All-American time of 19.96 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle prelims at the Central Section championships. He followed that up by winning the Valley championship in four events, two individual and two relay, as Buchanan won its first ever Central Section team swim & dive title. Clovis North: Izzy Arballo, Girls’ Soccer. Arballo scored the eventual game-winning goal for the Broncos in their Central Section championship victory over Buchanan. Clovis East: Mackenzie Miller, Swim & Dive. Miller won the Central Section championship in the 100-meter breaststroke and 200-yard individual medley, setting All-American times in both races. Her 1:01.39 time in the breaststroke also broke a CIF record.Voting ends June 6, 2021. Winner will be announced Monday, June 7.CommentVote Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related