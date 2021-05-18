Sports Clovis Roundup Player of the Week: May 10-15 By Gabriel Camarillo - May 17, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Who is Clovis' Top Player of the Week? *Buchanan: Josh Williams, Baseball. Racked up five hits and five RBIs in a three-game sweep of Central.Clovis: Macey Grigsby, Softball. Collected six RBIs in wins against Clovis East and Clovis West, including a grand slam.Clovis East: Ameyah Anderson, Girls Basketball. Averaged 15 points per game last week in three wins over Bullard, Atwater and Buchanan. According to head coach Garrette Mantle, Anderson was the defensive star in Clovis East’s upset win over Buchanan.Clovis North: Ryan Maddox, Softball. Pitched back-to-back shutouts against Central and Buchanan, striking out a combined 23 batters between the two games.Clovis West: Aaron Rey, Baseball. Hit two home runs and drove in five RBIs in a three-game sweep of Clovis East.Voting ends May 23, 2021. Winner will be announced Monday, May 24.CommentVote Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related