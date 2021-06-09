Sports Clovis Roundup Player of the Week: June 1 – 5 By Gabriel Camarillo - June 9, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Who is Clovis' Top Player of the Week? *Buchanan: Taylor Phillips, Girls Soccer -- Scored the game-winning goal in the regional championship game and also scored in regional semifinalClovis West: Etoyah Montgomery, Girls Basketball -- Scored a game-high 22 points in a playoff win over Arroyo Grande Clovis East: Mason Stokes, Boys’ Volleyball -- Had the game-winning kill in the third set to secure the Central Section championship for the TimberwolvesClovis: Devin Miller, Girls Basketball -- Led the team with 19 points and three 3-pointers in a playoff win over CaruthersClovis North: Ryan Maddox, Softball -- Pitched six innings and struck out five in league-clinching win over Buchanan; also hit two-run triple in same gameVoting ends June 13, 2021. Winner will be announced Monday, June 14.EmailVote Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related