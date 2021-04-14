Sports Clovis Roundup Player of the Week: April 5-10 By Gabriel Camarillo - April 13, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Who is Clovis' Top Player of the Week? *Buchanan: Josiah Ayon - Football: 2 TDs (Pass and Rec TD), 3 receptions/75 yards vs. Clovis NorthClovis North: Christian Silva - Soccer: 5 goals in a 12-0 win over EdisonClovis: Tristan Risley - Football: 4 TDs (3 rush TDs, 1 TD rec), 10 carries/137 yards vs. Clovis EastClovis West: Etoyah Montgomery - Girls Basketball: 18 pts vs. SangerClovis East: Jacob Tafoya - Football: 1 TD, 128 rush yards vs. ClovisVoting ends April 18, 2021. Winner will be announced Monday, April 198.PhoneVote Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related