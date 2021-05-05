Sports Clovis Roundup Player of the Week April 26 – May 1 By Gabriel Camarillo - May 4, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Who is Clovis' Top Player of the Week? *Clovis North: Emma Bumatay - Softball Grand slam against Clovis West on 4/30. Helped Broncos win 9-1. Clovis High: Nate Johnson - Track & Field Broke school 100-meter sprint record at West Coast Relays with 10.49 time, also the fastest time in the state so far.Clovis West: Cole Anderson - Boys Basketball 34 points in win at Clovis North. 26 points at home vs. Central (both team-highs).Buchanan: Ashtyn Arnold - Girls Basketball 29 points and 14 rebounds in Buchanan’s comeback win over Clovis.Clovis East: Camden Thompson - Boys Basketball 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting in win over Buchanan.Voting ends May 9, 2021. Winner will be announced Monday, May 10.NameVote Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related