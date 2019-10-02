Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – October 2, 2019
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
TRAFFIC ALERT: Behymer Avenue Closed for the Next 10 Weeks
Behymer Avenue will be closed between Willow and Minnewawa Avenues as of Wednesday, Sept. 25 2019. For the next 10 weeks or so, the City...
Shaver Lake Fishing Report: Good Trout Fishing early Summer Forecasted for 2020 Season
What a fantastic year of fishing it has been at Shaver Lake, but the last two weeks of my season have not gone well....
Clovis West Girls Water Polo Maintains Undefeated TRAC Record
After patiently waiting and watching as the boys handled their business, the Clovis West Golden Eagles girls water polo team went to work all...
Former Buchanan and Four-Star Recruit Breaks Out for Bulldogs
Fresno State football fans, this is what Jalen Cropper is capable of. The former Sanger Apache and Buchanan Bear got the first meaningful workload in...