Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – October 14, 2020
Soroptimist to Host Virtual Denim and Diamonds Event
A new experience awaits guests at this year's 19th annual Denim & Diamonds event. The fundraiser is set to take place Thursday, Oct. 29,...
BBB Warns of Scammers Using Amazon to Steal Personal Information
The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new scam from con artists. With COVID-19 shutting down most of the country, people are shopping online...
Thief Burglarizes Tobacco Shop at Shaw and Minnewawa (Video)
Clovis PD is asking the community in identifying an unknown burglary suspect after breaking into the Clovis Discount Cigarettes at the Wild West Village Shopping Center on Shaw...
Clovis PD Receives Grants from California Office of Traffic Safety
The Community can always count on the Clovis Police Department for their safety. They recently received two grants for needed safety programs and updates...