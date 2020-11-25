Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – November 25, 2020
Clovis Senior Activity Center Hosting Drive-thru Thanksgiving Dinner
For over 25 years, the Clovis Senior Activity Center has been providing a free traditional Thanksgiving meal for seniors. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the center's...
Fresno State Ranks No. 3 Nationally for Social Mobility
According to the 2020 Social Mobility Index, Fresno State is ranked in the top five for best university for social mobility. This has been...
Born to Race: C.J Albertson’s Long Journey to Breaking World Records
Before he set world records as a long-distance runner, before he competed in state championships at Buchanan High, and national invitationals in Portland and...
Clovis Community College named “2020 Champion of Higher Education” for Third Time
For the third consecutive year, Clovis Community College is named the "2020 Champion of Higher Education" by the Campaign for College Opportunity. The Campaign for...