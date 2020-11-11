Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – November 11, 2020
Leaving (To) Las Vegas: Breaking Down the Key Players, Matchups in Fresno State-UNLV
Game 3: Fresno State (1-1) at UNLV (0-2) Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV When: Saturday, November 7, 12:30 P.M. PST How to watch: CBS Sports Network Series...
Mystery Bananas in Old Town Clovis Solved
The mystery of the bananas in Old Town Clovis has been solved, thanks to the wonderful community of Clovis. The story was first brought up...
One Enchanted Evening to be Two Day Event
Sleigh Bells are already ringing as Old Town Clovis prepares for their One Enchanted Evening event on November 19 and 20, from 5 p.m....
City Council Vote to Acquire Property for Bike Lane Project
On Monday, Nov. 9 city council meeting, one of the items discussed was the acquisition of a property through eminent domain for public purposes. This...