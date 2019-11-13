Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – Nov. 13, 2019
Driver Crashes into Rotary Skatepark
At 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, a vehicle lost control and struck the fence surrounding Clovis’ Rotary Skatepark, located inside Letterman Park on...
City council votes to put hold on Lime Scooters in Clovis
Scooters have become a very popular mode of transportation in various cities around the country, but for now at least, Clovis will not be...
Scam Alert: 91-Year-Old Clovis Resident Scammed out of $70,000
A phone scam targeting seniors across the country claimed a victim in Clovis. In October, a 91-year-old Clovis woman received a phone call from someone...