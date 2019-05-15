Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – May 15, 2019
Ag at large: Onions spice up state’s ag economy
Production of onions is a substantial contributor to California’s agricultural economy, but tracing the state’s numerous onion products to market is a challenge. There seems...
City-County All-Stars feature five Clovis basketball players
The best high school players in the Central Valley got to show their stuff on the hardtop at the City-County All-Star Basketball game at...
Food Review: Marco’s Pizza
One of the fastest growing pizza chains in America has recently made its way to Clovis. The chain’s founder is from Italy where they...
Cougars outlast Timberwolves for Boys Volleyball Valley Championship
It all came down to one night in the Clovis High School gym between the two best boys volleyball teams in the Tri-River Athletic...