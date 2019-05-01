Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – May 1, 2019
Clovis brothers honored for saving father
The Clovis City Council recognized 11-year-old Austin Lowe and his 8-year-old brother Jackson at the city council meeting on Monday, May 6. The brothers...
Let’s Talk Clovis: 1910 “Illustrated Musical Lecture by Prof. Lewis W. Harvey” Supervisor of...
Lewis W. Harvey (1862-1929) was born in Clayville, Conn. He relocated from New York to Clovis in 1909 and became the supervisor of music...
Clovis hosts third annual Patriots Dinner
More than 50 students and their families gathered at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District on Wednesday, May 1 for the third annual Patriots Dinner,...