Clovis Roundup – March 6, 2019

New Clovis pizza restaurant offers ‘a different taste’
A new restaurant with a unique twist on pizza has opened in the Clovis Crossing Shopping Center. Chicago’s Pizza With A Twist, a Sacramento-based franchise...
Bessinger looks for reelection in Clovis, makes safety priority
Finishing his first two-year term on the Clovis City Council, Drew Bessinger is looking for a new four-year term. With the support of people and...
Marjaree Mason Birthday Soiree to be held March 22
The Marjaree Mason Center is gearing up to celebrate Marjaree's legacy on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District. Beginning at...
Shaver Lake Fishing Report: Frozen lake with more storms to follow
Shaver Lake is mostly frozen over. That means that no one is fishing from a boat. I did see a picture of a guy...