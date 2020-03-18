Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – March 18, 2020
Grocery Stores look to Hire more People to keep up with Demand
On Friday, March 13, several grocery stores around Clovis, including Save Mart, Vons, Costco and FoodMaxx were out of toilet paper and water. Save Mart,...
Clovis Community College’s Child Development Lab Remains Open
Clovis Community College may be suspending class, but its Child Development Lab School will remain open to provide child care services. The school, which provides...
Coronavirus Shuts Down State High School Basketball Tournament
From a young age, high school basketball players across California dream of hoisting a CIF state championship trophy. Unfortunately for this year’s finalists, that dream...
Letter From The CR Staff: Don’t Panic Over Coronavirus
After a week of surging coronavirus cases, long lines at grocery stores and government-mandated shutdowns, communities around the nation have begun to panic. Clovis is...