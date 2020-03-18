Clovis Roundup – March 18, 2020

After a week of surging coronavirus cases, long lines at grocery stores and government-mandated shutdowns, communities around the nation have begun to panic. Clovis is...

From a young age, high school basketball players across California dream of hoisting a CIF state championship trophy. Unfortunately for this year’s finalists, that dream...

Clovis Community College may be suspending class, but its Child Development Lab School will remain open to provide child care services. The school, which provides...

On Friday, March 13, several grocery stores around Clovis, including Save Mart, Vons, Costco and FoodMaxx were out of toilet paper and water. Save Mart,...

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)