Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – Mar. 4, 2020
At Home now open in Clovis
At Home, the Texas-based home decor superstore is now open in Clovis. The store is located at 1075 Shaw Ave, next to Lowe's on Shaw and...
Tradition doesn’t graduate: Golden Eagles win another Section crown
Trips to Selland Arena have become much more than commonplace for the Clovis West Golden Eagles girls basketball team. Entering Saturday night as seven-time defending...
Bears dominate, win fifth straight state wrestling title
Make it five straight for the program that calls itself “The Empire”. Buchanan captured its record-tying fifth consecutive CIF state wrestling championship over the weekend...
City of Clovis is offering Free Compost
On Saturday, Mar. 7, residents can load compost fro 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 810 Nees Avenue. Residents are to bring their own container...