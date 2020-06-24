Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – June 24, 2020
Hoping to stave off legal challenges, Newsom signs mail-in ballot bill
California Governor Gavin Newsom last week signed into law a bill that will send mail-in ballots to every registered and active voter in the...
Fresno County implements new zero-bail order
Fresno County has implemented a new zero-bail order for jails in response to concerns surrounding potential COVID-19 cases in the North Annex Jail in...
California issues statewide face coverings mandate for public spaces
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a mandate Thursday afternoon that requires people to wear face coverings while in certain public spaces in an effort...
Alta Sierra students win second-place in National History Day contest
Three students from Alta Sierra Intermediate school were awarded second-place in the National History Day contest, held virtually June 14-20 due to the COVID-19...