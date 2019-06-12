Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – June 12, 2019
Vukovich Family honored with memorial plaque at Fresno City Hall
On Saturday, June 8, the Vukovich family, motorsport royalty with Central Valley roots, was honored at Fresno City Hall with a plaque marker. The...
Shaver Lake Fishing Report: Picking up limits with good weather
Following a very rainy, snowy and cold two weeks up here, we hit the lake this past week and found that the lake level...
Heritage Grove: First project underway, but a long way to go
Heritage Grove, the second urban village after Loma Vista, will be built near Clovis Community College and Clovis North, spanning four square miles, bounded...