Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – June 10, 2020
City of Clovis Allows Restaurants To Extend Outside Dining Into Public Spaces
In an effort to help businesses like restaurants reopen and comply with social distancing guidelines, the Clovis City Council voted to approve an emergency...
City of Clovis Buildings Open and Ready to Serve
The City of Clovis is coming back to life with social distancing measures in place to keep employees and the public safe from the...
Drive-Thru Food Distribution Offered To Community
The Salvation Army Clovis Corps and Rotary Club of Clovis have partnered to hold a drive-thru food distribution for community members in need. The drive-thru...
While Nation’s Unemployment Rate Drops, Can Californians Refuse to Return to Work?
People across the country are returning to work following COVID-19 shutdowns and that’s having a positive effect on the nation’s unemployment rate. The Labor Department...