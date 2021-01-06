Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – January 6, 2021
Local Musicians Make a Video to Save Clovis Restaurant
The day after Christmas, Grant Mohler, also known as the Dad of the Metal/Rock scene, received the best holiday gift. He woke up to a...
Fire Captain to Retire After 31 Years of Service
Clovis Fire Department Captain Jim Stemler is retiring from service after 31 years with the department. Stemler has been with the department since 1989...
COVID-19 Testing Site to be Held at Clovis West High School
The Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) along with the Fresno County Department of Public Health will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing event today at...
CUSD Postpone Plans for the Return of Secondary Students
Clovis Unified School District is pausing their plans for the return of in-person learning for secondary students until mid-January. This decision comes after California...