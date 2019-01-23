Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – January 23, 2019
Let’s Talk Clovis: 1896 Clovis Constable Charles Clifford and family
Constable Charles Henry Clifford (1864-1924) and his sisters arrived here in 1894. Charles and his sisters purchased 40 acres of land west of Fowler...
National Parks have reopened to the public
It has been reported that Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are now reopened to the public after a recent closure due to the...
Assemblyman Jim Patterson discusses PG&E bankruptcy and the future of electricity
Pacific Gas and Electric recently announced its plan to file for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The utility currently provides its service to over five...
Shaver Lake Fishing Report: Looking forward to the Spring season
The wind is blowing sideways as it is raining heavily with periods of snow. What does this mean? No one is one the lake...