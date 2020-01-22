Home Uncategorized Clovis Roundup – Jan. 22, 2020
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Clovis North Girls Stay Perfect in Win over Central High
Sports and perfection mix together as well as oil and water. It’s rare to play the mythical “perfect game” in any sport, let alone...
Clovis Senior Activity Center Sets the Standard for New Decade
If you stop by the Clovis Senior Center, located on 4th Street, in front of San Joaquin College of Law, there’s a good chance...
Let’s Talk Clovis: The Clovis Independent, June 6, 1929
The printed word enriched and preserved of our rich history. The Clovis Tribune was founded in 1905 by H. W. McCormick. It was purchased...
CUSD Board Recognizes Staff and Educators
On Wednesday, Jan. 15, the Clovis Unified School District Governing Board had a special meeting to recognize staff and educators for their recent honors...