Clovis Roundup Football Roundup

Central 56, Clovis East 13

Central, playing at home, scored 56 unanswered points on Thursday night in a TRAC game against Clovis East. Dayton Tafoya threw three touchdown passes off seven throws, connecting with Noel Felix III, Braylen Hall and La Denien Streets on those scores. David Bell rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Michale James and Imari Conley found the endzone too. Ty Miller broke Clovis East’s scoring drought by running in for a touchdown.

Buchanan 45, Clovis 24

Buchanan was down by three points at halftime, but scored 24 unanswered in the second half to beat visiting Clovis in a TRAC game. Fresno State-bound Jayden Mandal threw three touchdown passes to Hilton Green, Colton O’toole and Augustus Remlinger. Running back Michael Runnels had a trio of touchdowns on the ground. Brenden Nauheimer, Jacob Saldate and Tyler Marquez all scored touchdowns for Clovis in the first half. With under a minute left in the second quarter, Drake Moua kicked a 32-yard field goal for the Cougars.

Clovis West 21, Clovis North 14

Clovis West built a 21-7 lead at halftime and held off Clovis North’s late comeback attempt. Doing so, Clovis West won another TRAC game and is 8-0 on the season. The Golden Eagles’ first-half success was highlighted by two touchdown passes from Ryan Markarian to Marshel Sanders. McKay Madsen and Andrew Chavez each had a rushing touchdown for Clovis North.

TRAC Standings

Clovis West 8-0 overall, 3-0 TRAC

Buchanan 7-1, 2-1

Central 5-3, 2-1

Clovis East 6-2, 1-2

Clovis North 4-4, 1-2

Clovis 3-5, 0-3

Games next week

Clovis West at Central

Clovis North at Buchanan

Clovis at Clovis East