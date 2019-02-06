Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – February 6, 2019
Faces of Clovis: Teresa Stevens, CPA
Full Name: Teresa Stevens Place of Birth: Manila, Philippines Occupation: Certified Public Accountant Duties: I do income tax preparation, consulting, bookkeeping, payroll, 1099s, financial statements, audits, and...
Clovis looks to clear up policy to rename parks
The Clovis City Council discussed a policy update for the process of renaming Sierra Meadows Park located...
Clovis PD arrests four over Super Bowl weekend
The Clovis Police Department arrested two people on suspicion of DUI while conducting a DUI Saturation Patrol on Feb. 3, 2019.
Quilts of Valor presents quilts to two WWII veterans
The Quilts of Valor Foundation presented quilts to two World War II veterans at the Clovis VFW meeting on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.