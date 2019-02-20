Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – February 20, 2019
Ag at large: Citrus growers battle with citrus bug
At a casual glance, you might conclude that the California citrus industry has been outmaneuvered and overcome by the tiny wasp known as the...
Let’s Talk Clovis: The Feb. 5, 1924 First State Bank Robbery
The First State Bank of Clovis was established by Richard Norris. Norris (1844-1939) was born in England and immigrated to the United States in...
Seven home improvement projects that increase your home’s value
If you’ve been dreaming of making some updates to your home, this Spring is the best time to spruce up your home. Start by...
Three TRAC teams advance in girls soccer playoffs
Three is certainly company for the girls TRAC soccer teams in the Division I Central Section playoffs with Clovis North, Clovis West and Clovis...