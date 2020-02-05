Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – Feb. 5, 2020
Human Trafficking Investigation Leads to an Arrest of Fresno Man
On January 30, Clovis Police Detectives arrested 52-year-old Xin Hua Cai of Fresno, after completing a human trafficking and prostitution investigation at multiple massage...
Cougars outlast Bears in physical defensive battle
Sometimes in sports, it’s more about the last man standing than conquering through skill and grace. Tuesday’s soccer match between the Buchanan Bears and Clovis...
Clovis North Finds Strength in Numbers With Win over East
For Clovis North, heading into a packed Clovis East gym Friday night and facing a motivated Timberwolves squad would be no easy task. Clovis North...
Clovis Friends of the Library to Celebrate Clovis’ 108th Anniversary
Incorporated in Feb. 1912, the City of Clovis is commemorating its 108th anniversary with the theme of "Celebrating Clovis" at the Clovis Library. The Clovis...