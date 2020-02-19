Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – Feb. 19, 2020
Meet Koby: Chihuahua Mix
Meet Koby, the Clovis Roundup Pick of the Litter this week. Koby is a cuddly senior chihuahua, who Miss Winkles staff estimates to be...
Cougars season ends with tough loss to Central
It has been a tough month-and-a-half stretch for the Clovis High boys basketball team. The Cougars last won a game Dec. 28 against Hoover, and...
Broncos come from behind twice against Cougars in instant playoff classic
It only figured that round three would be one for the ages. The Clovis North Broncos and Clovis Cougars boys soccer teams met twice in...
Buchanan Erupts in Sixth, Defeats Bullard in Coca-Cola Classic
Temo Becerra had the baseball game riding on his bat with two outs. The Buchanan shortstop strode to the plate with the bases loaded and...