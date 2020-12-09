Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – December 9, 2020
State to Issue New Stay-At-Home Order over ICU Capacity
In a press conference earlier today, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new limited Stay-At-Home order based on ICU capacity. The order details that if...
1,000 Gifts Donated at Second Annual Old Town Clovis Cruise and Toy Drive
This past Sunday on December 6, hot rod enthusiasts gathered and cruised down Pollasky street in Old Town Clovis. Between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,...
Public Safety Report: Increase of Calls, Crimes Being Committed in Clovis
Clovis Fire Chief John Binaski along with Clovis Chief of Police Curt Fleming gave a safety update at the December 7 city council meeting. Chief...