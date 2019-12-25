Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – Dec. 25, 2019
The Three is Key in Clovis Girls’ Win over Yosemite
Despite the cold weather outside, the Clovis High girls basketball squad caught fire shooting the ball Wednesday, Dec. 18, knocking down 10 three-pointers -...
Resolve to Save $1000s in 2020 – Here’s How
Family budgeting should be a way of life, not a challenge. Because every penny counts these days, a few dollars unnecessarily spent here and...
Let’s Talk Clovis: The Life of Azalea Ball, 1909-2008
Azalea was a passionate, intelligent, and energetic woman. She successfully fought cancer three times. Her philosophy was to see the funny side of everything...
Welcome Back: Kalen DeBoer Becomes 20th Head Football Coach of Fresno State
When Jeff Tedford resigned from Fresno State’s head coaching post on December 6th, Athletic Director Terry Tumey stated he wanted to hire a candidate...