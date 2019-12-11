Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – Dec. 11, 2019
Goodbye, Coach: Fresno State’s Jeff Tedford Announces Resignation
Jeff Tedford is something you would call a shooting star: he made wishes come true - then disappeared suddenly into the night. Far too...
Clovis East Girls Play To Grueling Draw Against Bullard
Soccer is a sport with so much tradition and history that it’s hard to introduce anything new to it. Clovis East girls soccer head coach...
Annual Soroptimist “Denim and Diamonds” Takes a Festive Theme
Thursday, December 5, 2019, marked the eighteenth annual "Denim and Diamonds" fundraiser for Soroptimist International of Clovis. "Denim and Diamonds Goes Holidays" was the...
Clovis PD still looking for clues in Drive-by shooting incident
The Clovis Police Dept. is still looking for clues after a drive-by shooting incident late Monday evening on December 2. A total of eight...