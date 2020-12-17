Clovis Rotary to Donate 500 Food Boxes

The Clovis Rotary is hosting their annual Christmas Food Box project on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 8 a.m.

The event will take place at P-R Farms at Willow and Shepherd Avenues. The project will distribute food to families in need throughout the community.

The boxes will contain foods such as canned goods, bread, and milk – all the essentials to make holiday meals for the family.

What began with a little over two dozen boxes in the ’80s, grew as more was needed in the community. This weekend, 500 food boxes will be distributed.

“That’s one of our big charitable events throughout the year. What started out humbly as 25 boxes grew. The need was greater, so more people got involved like the police department,” said Leticia Ramirez, Corresponding Secretary with the Clovis Rotary.

This is the collective effort of the Clovis Rotary, Clovis Salvation Army, and the Clovis Police Association.

“We always wanted to make sure families didn’t have to worry about where their meal is going to come from around the holidays. Families should focus on being with their families, and they shouldn’t stress that hunger on their shoulders,” said Ramirez.

Donations started at the end of November, but the Clovis Rotary is still looking for more donations.

If residents would like to donate, here are a list of drop-off locations:

State Farm – 1177 N Willow Ave Ste 102 Clovis CA 93611

Guido’s Martial Arts Academy – 130 W Shaw Ave Ste 102 Clovis CA 93612

Visiting Angels 2350 W Shaw Ave Ste 129 Fresno CA 93711

Fike & Boranian Law – 401 Clovis Ave Ste 202 Clovis CA 93612

Blair Church & Flynn – 451 Clovis Ave Ste 200 Clovis CA 93612

Fresno Rifle & Pistol Club – 15687 Auberry Rd Clovis CA 93619

Saf-T-Cab – 3241 S Parkway Dr. Fresno CA 93725

If anyone would like to participate but cannot do it in person, they can also shop through the amazon wish list that lists canned food items. To view list, click here.

To make a monetary donation or if anyone is in need of a food box, please contact Leticia Ramirez at lramirez921@gmail.com.