Clovis Rotary, Salvation Army Installs Neighborhood Library

Good news for the City of Clovis!

The Clovis Rotary along with the Salvation Army of Clovis has installed the first Reading Heart Neighborhood Library.

The Reading Heart is a non-profit book donation program. It’s mission is to broaden children’s interest and education through reading.

The new library was installed in front of the Salvation Army of Clovis office at Barstow Avenue near Minnewawa Avenue.

The library is in a convenient location, just a block away from Sierra Vista Elementary. It provides children access within walking distance of their homes.

The Clovis Rotary has also partnered with the Clovis Unified School District to host spelling bees and distribute dictionaries to students.

Book donations are welcomed and accepted. To keep the Clovis Rotary Neighborhood Library stocked, residents can mail books to the Clovis Rotary “Neighborhood Library” at PO Box 496, Clovis, CA 93613.