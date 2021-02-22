Clovis Rotary, Salvation Army Installs Neighborhood Library

By
Tori Lavon
-
Members of the Clovis Rotary, Reading Heart, and Salvation Army of Clovis pose in front of their new Reading Heart library located at the Salvation Army of Clovis’ office near Barstow and Minnewawa Avenues. (Photo contributed by Salvation Army of Clovis)

Good news for the City of Clovis!

The Clovis Rotary along with the Salvation Army of Clovis has installed the first Reading Heart Neighborhood Library.

The Reading Heart is a non-profit book donation program. It’s mission is to broaden children’s interest and education through reading.

The new library was installed in front of the Salvation Army of Clovis office at Barstow Avenue near Minnewawa Avenue.

The library is in a convenient location, just a block away from Sierra Vista Elementary. It provides children access within walking distance of their homes.

The Clovis Rotary has also partnered with the Clovis Unified School District to host spelling bees and distribute dictionaries to students.

Book donations are welcomed and accepted. To keep the Clovis Rotary Neighborhood Library stocked, residents can mail books to the Clovis Rotary “Neighborhood Library” at PO Box 496, Clovis, CA 93613.

Tori Lavon
Tori Lavon
Tori Lavon is a Multimedia Journalist from Reedley, California. She received her Bachelor's in Mass Communications and Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcasting from California State University, Fresno. Currently, she is a radio intern at One Putt Broadcasting. On occasion, Tori has the opportunity to be on-air with talent. She is getting her start in media. She has a passion for reporting, photography, and videography. Tori also has a love for art; she loves to draw, paint, and does pottery on the side. One day she hopes she can be on-air talent at a radio station as well.