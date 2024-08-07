July 28, 2024 — On a sunny Saturday morning, Rotary Park in Clovis transformed into a vibrant showcase of community pride. Paint cans clattered, brushes swished, and the laughter of volunteers filled the air as the Clovis Rotary Club, joined by local organizations, undertook the ambitious task of revitalizing the park for the Rotary Club of Clovis’s Community Cleanup Day.

This wasn’t just another Saturday; it was a vivid illustration of what a community can achieve when it unites with a shared goal of enhancing their hometown. The event was the second quarter project for the Rotary Club with each quarter offering them an opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get involved with community members in improving Clovis.

Rufi Alday, a dedicated member of the Clovis Rotary Club, spearheaded the initiative with a clear vision: “This isn’t about who gets the credit; it’s about coming together to make our community the best it can be.” Alday, who immigrated from the Philippines to Mountain View, CA in 1969, embodies a deep commitment to community and cultural diversity.

His distinguished background in physical therapy and sports medicine, highlighted by the Dean’s Medal Award from Fresno State University and his invention of the RufiPack used in the 1996 and 2000 US Summer Olympics, underscores his dedication to service and excellence.

“This park reminds me of being a kid. I played little league in the Bay Area,” Alday reflected, illustrating his personal connection to the project. His ambitious plans for Rotary Park include multi-tiered stadium seating with up to three stories, a snack bar, and a bistro.

He envisions adding a pond with fish, allowing children to enjoy nature or perhaps even hit a home run over the pond. Additionally, Alday plans to install three cameras for monitoring the fields, a plexiglass barrier to deter vandalism, and a paved walkway with stamped concrete slabs featuring sponsor names to ensure accessibility for elderly visitors.

“We’re just trying to revamp and revitalize to offer multi-platform sports, concerts, and many outdoor events,” Alday explained, emphasizing his vision for a multifunctional community space. “When I took on this project, I had some really wacky ideas, which I typically do. I typically get told that I’m crazy. If I don’t hear those words, then I’m not doing my job,” he added, highlighting his commitment to innovative community projects.

The event’s success was marked by the rapid completion of cleanup tasks, a testament to the efficiency and dedication of the volunteers. Among them were prominent Rotary members such as Becky Moser, past district governor, Tiffany Apodaco, a club director, and Ken Church, who has served the club with distinction for the longest consecutive period.

Ken Church’s presence at the event added significant weight to the occasion. As a founder of Blair, Church & Flynn, a leading consulting engineering firm, Church has played a pivotal role in shaping the firm’s client-centric approach. His dedication to going the extra mile for clients mirrors the Rotary’s core values of service and community commitment.

Church’s involvement, along with other Rotary members like Lorenzo Rios, CEO of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District and U.S. Army Veteran, highlighted the importance of influential local leaders participating in community projects. Their commitment to service reinforces the message that community improvement is a collective effort.

As the cleanup day concluded, the park’s newly painted backstops and enhanced facilities showcased what can be achieved when community members unite for a common cause. The Rotary Club of Clovis, driven by the global ethos of “Service Above Self,” continues to exemplify this ideal through its local projects. The event wasn’t just about cleaning up a park; it was about fostering a sense of pride and shared responsibility for the place we call home.