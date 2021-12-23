Clovis Rotary, Clovis PD Donate 500 Holiday Baskets to Families in Need

Sunday morning, Dec. 19, the Clovis Rotary Club partnered with the Clovis Police Officers Association (CPOA) and other local organizations gave over 500 Christmas baskets to families in need.

The event is held every year just before Christmas at PR Farms on Willow and Shepherd.

Hundreds of cars would drive up where Rotary Club members, Clovis PD officers, and other volunteers would help load the boxes of goodies into the trunks of each vehicle.

The baskets include canned goods, food, toys, bicycles, and Christmas trees.

The annual food giveaway first began over 30 years ago, with a man named Jesse Ruelas. He saw families in the community who were unable to provide meals during the holidays. Ruelas began collecting canned goods and food. He made about 20 food baskets and gave them away to needy families. From then, it became a yearly tradition that grew from 20 food baskets to 500 boxes.

This year’s giveaway was made possible by Clovis Rotary Club, CPOA, PR Farms, Clovis PetSmart, Clovis WinCo, Panelli Passing Academy and Clovis Foodmaxx.