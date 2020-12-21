Clovis Rotary, Buchanan Students Deliver Christmas Stockings to Nursing Homes

The Clovis Rotary Club along with Buchanan High School’s Interact Club hosted their annual Stocking Program.

Rotary members and students came together to design and decorate 80 stockings for seniors at local nursing homes.

A tradition that has been going on for over 30 years.

The stockings are filled with candy, holiday cards, and essential needs for seniors.

Rotary Club members and students delivered the stockings to senior living facilities like Sierra Villa Assisted Living and Dycora Transitional Health.

Typically, the program takes place the first week of December but was pushed back due to COVID-19.

This year, the clubs will not be able to carol or hand-out stockings to the seniors because of the health restrictions. Instead, they will be only dropping the stockings off.

Kurt Sieve, Clovis Rotary member, spoke about the disappointment of not being able to carole and hand deliver the stockings this year. However, he is happy they were still able to continue the program.

“The positive is that we are still conveying the message that we care,” said Sieve.

The deliveries will have to be sterilized for a couple of days. Seniors will be able to receive them just in time for Christmas.

“Every year we wanted to come up with a service project, and this is what this is. We came up with the fact that we wanted to do Christmas stockings and bless the elderly,” said Tommy Warner, Clovis Rotary member.

Warner also said that most times, the focus of Christmas is on the children. But he wants to remind others to not forget about our elderly.