Clovis Rodeo Opening Night: Maverick Potter Takes Top Spot for PBR, Miss Clovis Rodeo Crowned

The Clovis Rodeo grounds were filled with action as top professional bull riders from the PBR Touring Pro Division kicked off the 107th Clovis Rodeo opening night on Wednesday, April 21.

The rodeo grounds had some of the nation’s top riders which includes Boudreaux Campbell, Kaique Pacheco, Joao Ricardo Vieira, Derek Kolbaba, Silvano Alves, and more.

Taking the PBR’s top spot was 20-year-old Maverick Potter from Waxahachie, Texas. Who also took home a $14,300 check.

Potter captured the top spot with a 85.5 ride in the short go on the re-ride bull Catfish Clinger from Bridwell Pro Rodeo, totaling 170 points on two bulls. His first ride, he had a 84.5 ride with bull Two Chains from Culp Bucking Bulls.

One of the highlights of the night was Austin Richardson’s 8 second ride on Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s Monkey Punch for a high of 89. The ride had the crowd on their feet cheering.

The winner of the 107th Miss Clovis Rodeo was announced during the PBR intermission. Corissa King, sponsored by the Clovis Kiwanis Club, was crowned.

King hails from Hollister, Calif. and currently attends Fresno State University majoring in broadcasting. King will be representing the Clovis Rodeo at rodeos across the state as well as other events during her reign.

Beginning Thursday, the Clovis Rodeo will begin their four days of PRCA Pro Rodeo action. Barrelman JJ Harrison will be making a return to the rodeo grounds and trick riders Magic in Motion will also be in the arena entertaining the crowd.

Tickets are still available at the Clovis Rodeo Ticket office from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and range in price from $20-$35.

The rodeo grounds are located on Clovis Avenue between Bullard and Shaw in the heart of downtown Clovis. Parking at the rodeo grounds is free of charge.

For more information, visit www.clovisrodeo.com.