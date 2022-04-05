Clovis Rodeo Hosts ‘Cowgirl Up’ Barbecue

The Clovis Rodeo has taken over and rebranded the previously known “Cowgirl U” fundraiser and changed the name to “The Cowgirl Up” fundraiser.

This change of title takes its place as a fundraising entity for the 4-H program that “enriches the skills of the youth through the participation of programs including arts and crafts, camping and backpacking, and woodworking.”

At the event, live speakers made remarks throughout, in addition to an introductory video, presented by Hall of Fame rodeo announcer Bob Tallman, and a luncheon.

A live auction was also held, with items including a Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Suite for the March 20th PBR Velocity Tour, a Custom Pro-Rodeo Hall of Fame Saddle donated by Board of Directors member Radar Ryan, and a 2023 Cowgirl Up VIP table for next year’s event.

A longtime member of the Clovis Rodeo and past Miss Rodeo California, Tish Wilhite, spoke at the event. Wilhite discussed the Clovis Rodeo and the relationship it intends to have with the 4-H program.

“I think it’s [the 4-H program] a great program.” Wilhite went on, “You know the Clovis Rodeo brings anywhere between 12-13 million dollars to the community. Each year they donate, give or take, around 300,000 dollars to various non-profit organizations.”

Wilhite went on to reiterate that this was the first annual “Cowgirl Up” fundraiser event and mentioned Mark Thompson, Master of Ceremonies for the fundraiser, and his insight into the 4-H program.

She then went on to say that she believed the 4-H program’s “expectations were met and then some.” and that this will be an “excellent partnership between the two going forward.”

Mark Thompson, Clovis Board of Directors Member, spoke about the event and the connection the Rodeo has with the 4-H program.

“I think the Rodeo Association is concerned like a lot of people that our Ag youth and our 4-H are needing some help,” Thompson said. “Due to some budget constraints that they’ve had through the extension service and cutbacks there, that’s what prompted us to pick them as the non-profit that we were going to try and assist at this event.”

Thompson also added that the Rodeo will help the 4-H program at the Fresno Fair with things such as buying animals and add-ons.

When asked about the success of the Cowgirl Up event itself, Thompson responded, “It was great. It turned out great, it sold out.”

He then went on to speak about the benefit of having Tracy Newton and having her as the program representative of the 4-H program. Newton also spoke at the event giving opening remarks.

The Rodeo intends to host another Cowgirl Up event next year in 2023.