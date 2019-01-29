Clovis Rodeo donates $12,000 to Valley Children’s following Kids, Cowboys, and Clays event

(Clovis, CA) – The Clovis Rodeo Association and Valley Children’s Healthcare partnered in Oct. 2018 to host the second annual Kids, Cowboys, & Clays fundraiser at Sun Mountain Gun Club in Coarsegold. The tournament clay shoot included an auction and dinner for guests as part of the daylong event. Thanks to the event sponsors, participants and an incredible group of volunteers the event raised in total almost $24,000. Proceeds benefit the Clovis Rodeo Foundation and Valley Children’s Healthcare with their funding being used to support the greatest needs at the hospital.

“Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation is incredibly proud to be partnered with the Clovis Rodeo Association for this event and other activities throughout the year,” said Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation President Robert Saroyan. “Because of the hard work and dedication of CRA members and the generosity of those who attended, the second annual Kids, Cowboys, and Clays was even better than the inaugural event. We cannot thank the Clovis Rodeo Association enough for their steadfast support.”

Valley Children’s Healthcare is a proud sponsor of the 105th Clovis Rodeo scheduled to take place April 25-28, 2019 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.

“The Clovis Rodeo family works hard to support their community and put our children first. The clay shoot tournament is just one of the many ways in which we give back. In only in its second year the event continues to grow,” said Vince Genco, Clovis Rodeo Association Board Member and event Chairman. “We appreciate all of our volunteers, sponsors and guests who came together to make the fundraiser a success, and look forward to working together to grow the tournament for many years to come.”

Clovis Rodeo Association committee members will visit Valley Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. to make a check presentation. Media is invited to attend.

Clovis Rodeo Association and Valley Children’s Healthcare have begun planning the next Kids, Cowboys & Clays event to be held Oct. 26, 2019 at Sun Mountain Gun Club. For more information, call 559-299-8838 or clayshoot@clovisrodeo.com.