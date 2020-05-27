Clovis Rodeo Box Office will Open June 1 for Refunds and Exchanges

The Clovis Rodeo box office at the rodeo grounds will be open for exchanges and refunds for the cancelled 106th Clovis Rodeo. The office will be open from June 1 through June 26, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

No refunds will be honored after June 26.

The 107th Clovis Rodeo is set to take place April 21-25, 2021. Tickets are not yet available for purchase.

Fans are Reminded:

1. If you want to exchange your 2020 tickets for 2021 tickets please make sure to do so before June 26, 2020. Refunds will not be honored after June 26.

2. You must use the original ticket order number provided to reprint your tickets for the 2021 year, or have them reprinted at the Clovis Rodeo Ticket Office – you will not be able to enter the rodeo next year if your tickets do not reflect the correct date of the event.

3. You can still reach the ticket office at 559-299-5203 or tickets@clovisrodeo.com if you have any questions or need additional assistance with your 2020 ticket exchange or refund.

For more information regarding a full refund/exchanges, go to www.clovisrodeo.com.