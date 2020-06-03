Clovis Rodeo Association to Host Blood Drive

In partner with the Central California Blood Center, the Clovis Rodeo Association is hosting the Cowboy Strong Blood Drive from June 29 through July 1.

The three day event will be held at the Clovis Rodeo Hall at the rodeo grounds. The blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all days.

Walk-ins are at a first come, first serve basis. You can make an appointment by visiting https://signup.com/go/SgRfPDa or contact (559) 389-5433.

The blood drive will be taking precautions and following the current social distancing guidelines.

“Our Clovis Rodeo family has always made it a priority to give back and support our community. While we are disappointed that the rodeo did not take place this year, that doesn’t mean we can’t be Cowboy Strong and continue to work together to make a difference.” said Ken Elliott, Clovis Rodeo Association President.

“We hope Clovis residents and friends will join us June 29 through July 1 to make sure the Central California Blood Center has the critical blood donations they need to save lives in the coming summer months.” Elliot continued.

The annual Clovis Rodeo Blood Drive will return next year and set to take place on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.