Clovis Rodeo Association announces the passing of beloved Clovis artist

June 4, 2024 – The Clovis Rodeo Association is hosting a celebration of life luncheon for artist Claudia Fletcher this Sunday at the Clovis Rodeo Hall.

She is perhaps best known to Clovis for her lifelike paintings of cowboys and livestock in vibrant watercolor for the annual Clovis Rodeo posters, which she produced from 1992 to 2023.

“Her masterful understanding of the anatomy and movement of the horses, bulls, and riders she portrays is the heart of the phenomenal impact of the annual posters she has produced over the years,” reads her dedication on the Clovis Rodeo website.

Fletcher’s paintings were featured in exhibitions from Art Hop to the Fresno Fair, and her murals can be found in several cities, such as on the exterior of the Exeter Chamber of Commerce.

Her art is on display year-round at the Fresno County Historical Museum at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

Fletcher’s celebration of life luncheon will begin at 1PM on Sunday, June 9th and it is open to the public.