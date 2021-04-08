Clovis Rodeo Association Releases Health Guidelines for 107th Clovis Rodeo

The Clovis Rodeo is two weeks away from celebrating its 107th year in Old Town Clovis on April 21-25 after a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s rodeo will be distinctive from years past, as it works around the clock to provide a safe environment for attendees.

A significant change to this year’s rodeo is capacity, as it will be operating at 40% capacity to comply with the latest COVID-19 restrictions.

Organizers say that they have been working closely with Clovis and Fresno County officials for the event to occur.

After consulting with the Fresno County Department of Health (FCDH), the Clovis Rodeo has reworked its ticketing program to accommodate adjusted seating capacity.

Seating will be reserved by section with social distancing in effect.

The FCDH also implemented COVID-19 restrictions and regulations that are mandatory for all rodeo-goers.

For entry into the Clovis Rodeo Grounds, face masks must be worn by all attendees two years old and older, except when eating or drinking.

Attendees must show proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result within 72 hours of the first performance they attend. Children under the age of 13 are exempt from testing.

The FCDH and Sierra Pacific Orthopedics (SPOC) will offer free COVID-19 rapid antigen testing to those planning to attend the rodeo.

Testing will take place at the rodeo ground beginning on Monday, April 19 through Sunday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

“We strongly encourage ticket holders to take advantage of obtaining a COVID-19 test in advance at local testing centers offered throughout the community,” said organizers in the press release.

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 within 90 days of the rodeo will not need to be tested or show proof of vaccination if they have a letter from their physician verifying COVID-19 recovery. Valid legal identification will also need to be presented (driver’s license, passport, government-issued ID).

Tickets will be made available to the general public on Saturday, April 10. Ticket holders who retained their 2020 tickets will receive priority ticketing, and 2020 tickets must be exchanged for 2021 tickets at the ticket office.

Mobile tickets or print-at-home tickets are not available for the 2021 rodeo.

Those looking to refund their tickets must do so before Friday, April 16 at 5 p.m. All fees charged for 2020 tickets are non-refundable.

“While things are different for all of us this year, we promise you the same great rodeo performance Clovis is known for producing,” said organizers.

More information and additional announcements can be found here.